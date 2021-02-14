Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of COHR opened at $257.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.42 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $264.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

