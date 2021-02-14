Coin Artist (COIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 98.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 186.2% higher against the dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $806,571.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.00991922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.29 or 0.05354696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Coin Artist Token Trading

Coin Artist can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.