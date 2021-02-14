Coin Artist Price Tops $1.17 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 72.2% against the dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $1.27 million and $351,276.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00870163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.38 or 0.04833885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00024085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

COIN is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

Coin Artist can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

