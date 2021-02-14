CoinDeal Token (CDL) Trading 38.2% Higher Over Last Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $452,596.12 and $649.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00274685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00089160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00075704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00098607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186745 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058656 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

