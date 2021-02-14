Coinlancer (CL) Price Hits $0.0392 on Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded 634.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $149,884.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00927872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049317 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.76 or 0.04947163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

