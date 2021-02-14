CoinPoker Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 5% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00070235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01011404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.76 or 0.05378725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

