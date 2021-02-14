CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Reaches $61,573.57

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $61,573.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007206 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

