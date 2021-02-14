Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $851.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $734.42 or 0.01504307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.85 or 0.00554775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003992 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005407 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

