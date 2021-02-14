Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

