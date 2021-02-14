ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $5.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 305.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 137.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00296069 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00079779 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,672,177,726 coins and its circulating supply is 12,631,135,899 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.