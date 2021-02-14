Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 320,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

