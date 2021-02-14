Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 231,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.