Comerica Bank Acquires 15,502 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,862.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $2,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,559,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,386 shares of company stock valued at $29,070,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

