Comerica Bank Acquires 1,961 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,240 shares of company stock valued at $33,889,526. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.