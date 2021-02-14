Comerica Bank Acquires 29,676 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

