Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 49.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 13.8% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 89,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

