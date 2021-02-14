Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 173,997 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,920.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Energizer by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.