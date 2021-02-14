Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 187.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $1,199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 26.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 371,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

