Comerica Bank Buys 27,443 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

