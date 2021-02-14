Comerica Bank Buys 3,299 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22.

