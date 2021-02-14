Comerica Bank Buys 5,814 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Honda Motor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Honda Motor by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

