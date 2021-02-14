Comerica Bank Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

