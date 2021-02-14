Comerica Bank Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EBS opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Several research firms recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.