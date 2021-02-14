Comerica Bank Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 10.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Hess by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hess by 24.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

HES opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

