Comerica Bank Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

