Comerica Bank Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $772,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.