Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Jack in the Box worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

JACK opened at $100.54 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

