Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

