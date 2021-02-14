Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IBP opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

