Comerica Bank Purchases 20,415 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

