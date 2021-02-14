Comerica Bank Purchases 4,726 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Relx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 70,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Relx by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

RELX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

