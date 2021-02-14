Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.