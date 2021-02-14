Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

CP stock opened at $365.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

