Comerica Bank Sells 1,178 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 252,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,508,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 257,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $145.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.