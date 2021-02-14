Comerica Bank Sells 22,744 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

