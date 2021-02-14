Comerica Bank Sells 3,062 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,645.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Bank OZK stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

