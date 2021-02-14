Comerica Bank Sells 3,247 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,678 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

