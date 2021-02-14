Comerica Bank Sells 3,311 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,864,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,788 shares of company stock worth $1,737,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

