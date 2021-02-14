Comerica Bank Sells 479 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $10,778,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $433.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.18. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 555.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

