Comerica Bank Sells 5,465 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Essent Group worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,174,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.