Comerica Bank Sells 8,583 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Callaway Golf worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,347,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 483,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.