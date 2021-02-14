Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after buying an additional 2,146,722 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,303,000. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,429,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 792,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after buying an additional 629,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NWL stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

