Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 1.26% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 93,997 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MESA. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $39,387.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at $357,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $353.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

