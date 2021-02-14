Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 1,050,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.