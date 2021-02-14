Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTBI. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $696.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

