Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 39.1% in January

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

