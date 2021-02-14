Comparing Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) & Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Andover Mining and Capital Southwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A Capital Southwest -10.38% 10.17% 4.73%

Andover Mining has a beta of 13.65, indicating that its share price is 1,265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Southwest has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Capital Southwest shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Capital Southwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andover Mining and Capital Southwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital Southwest $62.04 million 6.57 -$22.35 million $1.57 13.06

Andover Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Southwest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Andover Mining and Capital Southwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Southwest 0 1 4 0 2.80

Capital Southwest has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.85%. Given Capital Southwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Southwest is more favorable than Andover Mining.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats Andover Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA. The company was formerly known as Andover Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Andover Mining Corp. in January 2012. Andover Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations. The investment structures are Unitranche debt, subordinated debt, senior debt, first and second lien debt, and preferred and common equity. The firm makes equity co-investments alongside debt investments, up to 20% of total check and only makes non-control investments. It prefers to invest in Industrial manufacturing and services, value-added distribution, healthcare products and services, business services, specialty chemicals, food and beverage, tech-enabled services and SaaS models. The firm seeks to invest in energy services and products, industrial technologies, and specialty chemicals and products. Within energy services and products, the firm seeks to invest in each segment of the industry, including upstream, midstream and downstream, excluding exploration and production with a focus on differentiated products and services, equipment and tool rental, consumable products, and drilling and completion chemicals. Within industrial technologies, it seeks to invest in automation and process controls, handling and packaging equipment, industrial filtration and fluid handling, measurement, monitoring and testing, professional tools, and sensors and instrumentation. Within and specialty chemicals and products, the firm seeks to invest in businesses that develop and manufacture highly differentiated chemicals and products including adhesives, coatings and sealants, catalysts and absorbents, cosmeceuticals, fine chemicals, flavors and fragrances, performance lubricants, polymers, plastics and composites, chemical dispensing and filtration equipment, professional and industrial trade consumables and tools, engineered solutions for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical installations, specified high performance materials for fire protection and oilfield applications. It may also invest in exceptional opportunities in building products. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. The firm seeks to make investments ranging from $5 to $25 million in securities. It seeks to make equity investments up to $5 million and debt investments between $5 million and $20 million and co-invest in transaction size upto $40 million. It prefers to invest in companies with revenues approaching above $10 million, profitable operations, historical growth rate of at least 15 percent per year. . Within the lower middle market, it seeks to invest in with less than $15 million in EBITDA and also opportunistically invests in the upper middle market, generally defined as companies with EBITDA in excess of $50 million. In addition to making direct investments, the firm allocates capital to syndicated first and second lien term loans in the upper middle market. Criteria for Upper Middle Market Syndicated 1st Lien is EBITDA Size more than $30 million, Closing Leverage greater than 4 times, investment hold size between $5 million and $7 million, investment yield greater than 6.5%. Criteria for Upper Middle Market Syndicated 2nd Lien is EBITDA Size more than $50 million, Closing Leverage greater than 6 times, investment hold size between $5 million and $7 million, investment yield greater than 9%. It prefers to take a majority and minority stake. The firm has the flexibility to hold investments for very long period in its portfolio companies. It may also invest through warrants. The firm prefers to take Board participation in its portfolio companies. Capital Southwest Corporation was founded on April 19, 1961 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

