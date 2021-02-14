Comparing Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC)

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navient and WestAmerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $5.53 billion 0.41 $597.00 million $2.64 4.63 WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than WestAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares Navient and WestAmerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 9.65% 25.22% 0.67% WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Navient and WestAmerica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 0 3 4 0 2.57 WestAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navient presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than WestAmerica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of WestAmerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navient beats WestAmerica on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, and other healthcare providers; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About WestAmerica

WestAmerica Corporation explores and produces gas and oil in the states of Oklahoma and Texas.

