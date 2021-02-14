Comparing TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Liberty Global -17.20% -15.47% -4.08%

This table compares TheMaven and Liberty Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Global $11.54 billion 1.27 $11.52 billion ($2.16) -11.61

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Risk & Volatility

TheMaven has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of TheMaven shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Liberty Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TheMaven and Liberty Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 1 1 4 0 2.50 Liberty Global 1 6 8 0 2.47

Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Liberty Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than TheMaven.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. The company also provides community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, its cable operations comprise various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as offers digital video recorders, multimedia home gateway systems, and various mobile applications. The company's channel offerings include general entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. Further, it provides mobile services, such as voice, short message service, and Internet access; and circuit-switched telephony services. Additionally, the company offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

