Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $439.81 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $439.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $466.55 or 0.00965035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,611,498 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

